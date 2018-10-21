India trounce Pakistan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 3-1

India beat Pakistan in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Muscat by two goals.

In the first quarter, Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan Junior scored a goal. India hit back in the second quarter with captain Manpreet Singh evening the score.

In the third quarter India pushed ahead and scored two more goals, making the score 3-1.

The other two goals were scored by Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh.

India, who are currently number five in the world rankings, Japan on October 21. Pakistan will be facing Oman on October 22.

India are currently vying for their third Asian Champions Trophy title, winning the inaugural 2011 and the last 2016 edition.

Pakistan have also won the title twice, in 2012 and 2013. South Korea is the only team to have won the tournament thrice.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will end on October 28.