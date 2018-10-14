India thrash West Indies to secure series whitewash

Umesh Yadav’s 10-wicket haul helped India beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final Test at Hyderabad on Sunday.

It took less than three days for India to win the second Test and complete the whitewash.

West Indies were dismissed for 311 runs in their first innings with Roston Chase scoring 106 runs and Jason Holder making 52 runs for the team.

Umesh Yadav took six wickets for India.

The hosts scored 367 runs with Rishabh Pant scoring 92 runs and Ajinkya Rahane contributing 80 runs with the bat. Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli made 70 and 45 runs with the bat respectively.

Jason Holder picked up five wickets for West Indies while Shannon Gabriel took three wickets.

Umesh Yadav ripped apart the West Indies batting as the whole side was dismissed for 127 runs in their second innings. Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope made 38 and 28 runs for the team.

The Indian pacer finished with the figures of 4/25 in 12.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja got three wickets in the match.

India chased the target of 72 runs in 16.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul scored 33 runs each in the second innings.

Umesh Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.