India pummel West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot Test

October 6, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first test in Rajkot on Saturday.

The hosts declared their first innings at 649/9 with debutante Prithvi Shaw, skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries.

Shaw, Kohli and Jadeja contributed 134, 139 and 100 runs respectively.

Rishabh Pant scored 92 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara chipped in with his 86-run knock.

Divendra Bishoo picked up four wickets for the West Indies. Shannon Gabriel, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite took a wicket each in the match.

The visitors were dismissed for 181 runs in their first innings. Roston Chase made 53 runs and Keemo Paul made 47 runs for the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets.

India, after enforcing the follow-on, dismissed West Indies on 196 runs. Kieron Powell was the top scorer in the second innings with 83.

Kuldeep Yadav grabbed five wickets in the match.

 
 
 

