India, Nepal win in Under-19 Asia Cup 2018

India and Nepal won their Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 matches on Tuesday.

Nepal triumphed over United Arab Emirates by three wickets in Savar.

UAE, opting to bat first, scored 268/8 in the 50 overs as Fahad Nawaz made 83 runs and Ansh Tandon chipped in with his 67-run knock.

Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets in the match.

Nepal chased down the target of 269 in 49.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Rohit Kumar Paudel made 92 runs and Sundeep Jora contributed 62 runs with the bat.

Aaron Benjamin and Aryan Lakra grabbed two wickets for UAE.

India defeated Afghanistan by 51 runs in their fixture in Savar.

The Indian side made 221 in 45.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ayush Badoni scoring 92 and 65 runs respectively.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Qais Ahmed took three wickets respectively for the Afghan team.

Afghanistan were dismissed for 170 runs 45.4 overs. Riaz Hussan scored 47 runs while his opening partner Rehmanullah Gurbaz scored 37 runs for the team.

Siddharth Desai picked up four wickets and Harsh Tyagi finished with three wickets.