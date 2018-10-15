Inayat Ullah bags Pakistan its first medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

October 15, 2018

Pakistan clinched its first medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires as Inayat Ullah secured third position in 65-kilogramme wrestling event.

Inayat Ullah beat Carson Taylor Manville of the United States by a margin of 6-2 to take the bronze medal for Pakistan.

The fight between the Pakistani and the American wrestler was level at 2-2 in the first period.

Inayat Ullah made no mistake in the second period of the fight and he picked up four points.

“I thank Almighty Allah for honoring me with the bronze medal in the Youth Olympic Games,” he said in a video message. “I also thank my parents, coaches and other wrestlers who helped me in my training.”

“I congratulate the Pakistan Wrestling Federation on the medal win,” he said.

The wrestler dedicated the medal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation.

 
 
 

