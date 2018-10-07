Inam Butt qualifies for World Beach Wrestling Championship 2018 final

Pakistan’s Inam Butt qualified for the finals of World Beach Wrestling Championship 2018 in Turkey.

He will contest against Georgia’s Irakli Mtsituri for the title.

Butt started his campaign with a 4-0 victory over Norway’s Bo Andre Bergan. He defeated Adao Rafael Andrade Da Silva by 4-0 in the second round.

The Pakistani wrestler went on to beat Mihai Nicolae Palaghia of Romania by 5-0 in the third round.

He beat Ukraine’s Viktor Soloviov by 3-1 in the quarter-final.

Butt confirmed his spot in the final by defeating Grigorios Kriaridis of Greece by 4-0.

He had won a gold medal for Pakistan in freestyle wrestling in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.