Pakistan’s opener Imamul Haq will miss the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi after fracturing his right hand.

“Imam sustained an injury while fielding on the final day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson on Thursday.

He said that the doctors, monitoring the injury of the test player, have taken a decision to give him rest for the second Test.

Pakistan and Australia will play second Test in Abu Dhabi from October 16 to 20.