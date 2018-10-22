ICC Women’s Championship: Australia beat Pakistan to complete 3-0 sweep

Australia defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the third ICC Women’s Championship fixture in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Half centuries by Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner took Australia to a mammoth total of 324/7 in 50 overs.

Healy made 97 runs from 75 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and two sixes. Gardner made 62 runs with six fours and three maximums to her name.

Related: Schutt stars as Australia Women defeat Pakistan in first ODI

Sana Mir bagged two wickets for Pakistan while Anam Amin took two wickets.

Pakistan were restricted to 235/7 in their 50 overs as Aliya Riaz scored a half century.

She made 51 runs for the team. Sidra Ameen and Nahida Khan scored 41 and 37 runs respectively.

Related: Lanning scores ton as Australia women beat Pakistan by 150 runs in second ODI

Gardner picked up three wickets for the Southern Stars.

Healy was named Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.

Australia won the first game by five wickets. They went on two win the second fixture by a huge margin of 150 runs.