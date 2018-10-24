ICC trolls Pakistan for ‘crumby’ biscuit trophy

Pakistan and Australia will be playing for a biscuit trophy to secure the No 1 T20 spot. However, it was the trophy, which was unveiled on Tuesday, and not the game that became the talk of the town.

The ICC was quick to troll the PCB for the bizarre trophy design.

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning! https://t.co/YA1B7O3lUk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Some people can’t believe the PCB could get so creative. They thought the trophy was photoshopped. But to their dismay, it’s very real.

This is not photoshop. Repeat: This is not photoshop! This is an actual cricket trophy. pic.twitter.com/nbr2cjp9WE — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 23, 2018

But, there’s a photoshopped version by a tea-aholic as well.

This is the best trophy I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/XRo4NriRHG — Tᴀɴᴠɪʀ (@TanvirBhattiPK) October 23, 2018

Australians couldn’t figure out what it was. They thought it was a piece of toast.

They are playing for a piece of toast pic.twitter.com/fh613Z9O9M — Dennis Mir (@DennisCricket_) October 23, 2018

Shouldn’t the loser be toast — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) October 24, 2018

Some even called it a cracker.

Looks more like one of those Country Cheese Cracker things — Brett Graham (@worldofBG) October 23, 2018

Others said the Australian captain would be lucky to win a big biscuit trophy after he received a golden falcon.

It’s been big couple of days for T20 captain @AaronFinch5. From receiving a golden falcon to playing for a golden biscuit. This cracker of series against @TheRealPCB starts tonight. @cricketcomau @FoxCricket @ICC #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/td33RaNduM — Jeremy Arnold (@jeremyarnold_) October 24, 2018

Cricinfo even asked people to vote for the most bizarre trophy. And guess which trophy got the highest number of votes?

Think the ‘biscuit’ trophy is the most bizarre one you’ve come across in cricket? We’ve shortlisted a few for you to vote on: https://t.co/fMWb7xXsuG pic.twitter.com/xYynKF6TyH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 24, 2018

This cracker of a T20 series starts on Wednesday. Let’s see which team takes home the biscuit.