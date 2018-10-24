ICC trolls Pakistan for ‘crumby’ biscuit trophy

October 24, 2018

Photo: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan and Australia will be playing for a biscuit trophy to secure the No 1 T20 spot. However, it was the trophy, which was unveiled on Tuesday, and not the game that became the talk of the town.

The ICC was quick to troll the PCB for the bizarre trophy design.

Some people can’t believe the PCB could get so creative. They thought the trophy was photoshopped. But to their dismay, it’s very real.

But, there’s a photoshopped version by a tea-aholic as well.

Australians couldn’t figure out what it was. They thought it was a piece of toast.

Some even called it a cracker.

Others said the Australian captain would be lucky to win a big biscuit trophy after he received a golden falcon.

Cricinfo even asked people to vote for the most bizarre trophy. And guess which trophy got the highest number of votes?

This cracker of a T20 series starts on Wednesday. Let’s see which team takes home the biscuit.

 
 
 

