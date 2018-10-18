ICC to implement laws against harassment ahead of Women’s World Twenty20

The International Cricket Council has decided to launch a crackdown on harassment as the governing body prepares for the Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

The need to implement the anti-sexual harassment policies has been driven by nine incidents of inappropriate behavior in women’s domestic and international cricket.

“These types of incidents cannot be tolerated,” ICC Chief Operating Officer Iain Higgins and senior legal counsel Sally Clark said in a note to the Women’s Committee, Chief Executives Committee, Development Committee and ICC Board. “Given that the next event on the ICC calendar is the ICC Women’s WT20, which we consider to be an event at the higher end of the risk spectrum, it is recommended that ICC policies are put in place, if at all possible, in advance of the start of this event.”

Higgins and Clark identified “abuse (sexual, physical, emotional or otherwise) of children or adults at risk, abuse (sexual, physical, emotional or otherwise) of adults not at risk, harassment of children or adults at risk, harassment of adults not at risk, bullying, victimisation, unwanted physical contact, stalking, offensive comments, jokes or body language, publishing, circulating or displaying pornographic, sexually suggestive or otherwise offensive material or pictures” as problematic behaviors.

The governing body also aims to include the media in these guidelines as well.

Recently, the name of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri was named in an anonymous #MeToo post. He has been asked to submit his reply over the matter within 14 to 15 days.

In 2017, former Pakistani captain Sana Mir had refused to participate in training camp till the Pakistan Cricket Board address “some crucial issues” on women’s cricket.

The veteran Pakistan cricketer said that the management of the women’s wing had compromised on the merit, respect and physical and mental well being of the players.