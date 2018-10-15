ICC charges Sanath Jayasuriya with violating anti-corruption code

October 15, 2018

The International Cricket Council has charged former Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya with violating the anti-corruption code.

The sport’s governing body found the Sri Lankan batsman guilty of violating articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of its anti-corruption code.

Article 2.4.6 of the anti-corruption code states, “Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.”

Article 2.4.7 reads, “Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.”

The cricket council, on its website, stated that it will not comment on the charges at this moment.

He has been asked to submit his reply within 14 to 15 days.

 
 
 

