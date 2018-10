Roston Chase and skipper Jason Holder’s half-centuries helped West Indies score 295/7 on the first day of the second Test against India in Hyderabad on Saturday.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test.

Chase is unbeaten at 98, while Holder was dismissed after scoring 52. Shai Hope and Keiron Powell made 36 and 22 runs, respectively.

Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have picked up three wickets in the match so far.

India lead the two-match series by 1-0.