Hyderabad Test: India dominate West Indies on day two

India were 308/4 at stumps on the second day of the Hyderabad Test against West Indies on Saturday.

The hosts trail by three runs with six wickets in hand.

West Indies started the second day’s play at 295/7 with Roston Chase and Divendra Bishoo at the crease. The side were dismissed dismissed for 311 runs in their first innings.

Roston Chase made 106 runs and Jason Holder scored 52 runs for the side. Shai Hope and Shane Dowrich contributed 36 and 30 runs with the bat, respectively.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of 6/88 in 26.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav grabbed three wickets.

The Indian batsmen dominated the day as Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant scored half centuries.

Shaw, who became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test at Rajkot, scored 70 runs for the side.

Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are not out at 85 and 75 runs respectively.

Jason Holder took two wickets for West Indies on the second day of the final Test.