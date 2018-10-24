Herath to retire from international cricket after first England Test

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath will bid farewell to international cricket after the first Test against England.

The first between England and Sri Lanka will be played from November 6 in Galle. Sri Lanka Cricket has thanked Herath for his services.

“We respect and support Rangana’s decision. Even though his retirement will be a big loss for Sri Lanka Cricket. We wish to thank him for the invaluable contribution he has made to Sri Lanka Cricket,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said.

Herath is currently placed at No 7 and has 430 Test wickets to his name at an average of 27.95 and a strike rate of 59.7.

He struggled with knee injuries in the last lap of his career and has been unable to compete in a full three-match Test series since January 2017. The 40-year-old is the second bowler from Sri Lanka to cross 400 wickets in Test and is at No 10 on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

He hung up his boots from limited-overs cricket to focus on the Test format after ICC World T20 2016. Herath became a stalwart in many series victory for the island-nation.

He made a comeback to Test cricket with 10 wickets against Pakistan as a 31-year-old in 2009.

His figure of 9/128 against the South Africans in Durban in 2011 helped his side clinch their first Test victory in the country. He took 60 scalps in 2012 to become the wicket-taker for the year.

His best performance came against Pakistan in 2014 as he finished with figures of 9/127 in the first innings. It is the best performance by a left-arm bowler in Test cricket, pacer or spinner. He then went on to complete a five-wicket haul in the second innings, taking his match tally to a career-best 14/184.