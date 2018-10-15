Hazratullah Zazai hits six sixes in an over, equals T20 record of second fastest 50

Hazratullah Zazai made history as he became the first batsman to score six sixes in an over during an Afghan Premier League fixture on Sunday.

He smacked six sixes in the fourth over from the bowling of Abdullah Mazari in the fourth over of the Kabul Zwanans’ innings against the Balkh Legends.

Did you miss it? Watch Hazratullah Zazai smack six sixes in an over in a @APLT20official game. pic.twitter.com/6wu63PprZX — cricketnext (@cricketnext) October 15, 2018

He became the sixth batsman to achieve this milestone.

Sir Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have already achieved it.

He also equaled the record of fastest Twenty20 50 which was held by Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh. He raised his bat for a half century after reaching the mark on 12 balls.

However, his effort went in vain as his side lost by 21 runs.