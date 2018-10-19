Gwadar Off-Road Rally: Women racers on the road to empowerment

October 19, 2018




Female off-road rally racers are proving their mettle in the ongoing Gwadar Off-Road Rally. 

At least 100 off-road racers are competing in the third edition of the competition,  of which three are females.

Related: Three-day Gwadar Off-Road Rally kicks off

Tushna Patel, speaking exclusively with SAMAA Digital, said that she was tense as it is the first race of the season.

"Motorsports should be promoted in Pakistan in order to create its good impression among the people," she said.

The two other females Salma and Asma will also be seen in action.

The three-day rally, began on Friday and will continue till October 21. It is being organised by Raees Associates and Enterprises with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army.
 
 
 

