Gwadar Off-Road Rally: Drivers compete for supremacy in stock category

The competitors, who included three females and an Iranian national, battled for supremacy in the challenging 240-kilometre track."Gwadar's track is a challenging one," a racer said. He added, "It is a high speed one with water cuts."The Iranian racer said he enjoyed taking part in the race in a friendly environment. "It feels like home. There are no problems or hostilities here. It's all lies and drama," he said. The three-day rally, began on Friday and will continue till Sunday. The competition in the prepared category will be held on Sunday.Renowned rally racers including Mir Nadir Khan Magsi, Amir Khan Magsi and Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali will be seen in action.The winners will be announced on Sunday evening.The competition is being organised by Raees Associates and Enterprises with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army.The qualifying round of the tournament was held on October 19.A musical night has been arranged on the closing day in which Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Chinese artists and traditional Baloch musicians will give performances.