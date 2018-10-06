Govt Girls High School Barki win PCB Indoor Girls School Cricket Championship

Government Girls High School Barki defeated Lahore Grammar School Defence by 43 runs to win the inaugural PCB Women’s Wing Indoor Girls School Cricket Championship 2018 in Lahore.

Batting first, Government Girls High School Barki scored 110/8 in their eight overs. Amna Waris was the top scorer with 31 runs and Tayyaba Zulfiqar made 14 runs.

Fatima Zia took four wickets for Lahore Grammar School.

LGS Defence, chasing a target of 111 runs, managed 67/7 in the allotted eight runs. Hafsa Asad made 10 runs for the team.

Anas Shahzadi grabbed two wickets for the Barki side.

Amna Waris was named the Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.