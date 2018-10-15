Golf makes a comeback in Pakistan with CNS Open Asian Golf Championship 2018

The Chief of Naval Staff Open Asian Tour Golf Championship 2018 held at the Karachi Golf Club proved to be a milestone for bringing golf back to Pakistan after 11 years, as golfers across the world participated in the four-day event.

Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit was awarded the winning trophy and prize money of $54,000 by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during the closing ceremony on Sunday at the Karachi Golf Club.

Kaewsiribandit won with a score of 12 under par on the last day of the game. Jakhrapan Premsirigorn and Namchok Tantipokhakul, also from Thailand, secured the runners-up positions with a score of 11 under par throughout the tournament. Muhammad Munir of Pakistan bagged fourth place with 10 under par.

A Toyota Fortuner SUV was the prize for the first hole-in-one and a Suzuki 600cc heavy bike was the second hole-in-one prize but neither was won by any player.

The championship took place from October 11 to 14, attracting more than 60 golfers from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, China, England, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Venezuela and USA.

Pakistan’s top national golfers also participated in the event, including Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ashfaq, Waheed Baloch and Hamza Ameen.