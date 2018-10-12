France escape with 2-2 draw against Iceland in international friendly

Kylian Mbappe’s late penalty helped France secure a 2-2 draw against Iceland in their international friendly on Thursday in Guingamp.

Birkir Bjarnason put the home side ahead in the 30th minute.

Kari Arnason made it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

The scoreline became 2-1 as Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson scored an own goal for France.

Mbappe converted the penalty kick into a goal after a handball by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson in the 91st minute.

The current world champions will host Germany on Tuesday in their UEFA Nations League fixture.

Iceland will host Switzerland on Monday.