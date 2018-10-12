France escape with 2-2 draw against Iceland in international friendly

October 12, 2018

Kylian Mbappe’s late penalty helped France secure a 2-2 draw against Iceland in their international friendly on Thursday in Guingamp.

Birkir Bjarnason put the home side ahead in the 30th minute.

Kari Arnason made it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

The scoreline became 2-1 as Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson scored an own goal for France.

Mbappe converted the penalty kick into a goal after a handball by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson in the 91st minute.

The current world champions will host Germany on Tuesday in their UEFA Nations League fixture.

Iceland will host Switzerland on Monday.

 
 
 

See Also

Ligue 1: Lille cruise past Saint-Etienne to strengthen grip on second

October 7, 2018 3:22 pm

France accuses Iran over bomb plot near Paris

October 3, 2018 9:00 am

Iran denies French accusations over ‘bomb plot’

October 2, 2018 7:16 pm

Ligue 1: Lille pick up 3-0 win over Marseille

October 1, 2018 1:55 pm

Rea makes history by winning fourth consecutive World Superbike title

September 30, 2018 3:13 pm

Scandal-hit Modi govt using pressure tactics against Pakistan: Minister

September 23, 2018 9:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.