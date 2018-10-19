Floyd Mayweather agrees to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr has agreed to fight Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that will earn him more than his bout with Irish fighter Conor McGregor.

The 41-year-old American was recently challenged to a flight by the UFC lightweight champion.

Mayweather had defeated McGregor in a bout that generated revenues of £450 million and earned him a paycheck of £210 million in 2017.

“When I face Khabib, of course I am getting a nine-figure payday,” Mayweather said. “More than the McGregor fight. Probably $100 million more — I’m going to say between $110 million and $200 million [more] guaranteed,” he said.

“We fighting. I’m my own boss, so I can’t say what’s going on at Khabib’s end, but at my end we can make it happen.”

The American boxer said that Nurmagomedov will be stepping “into his world” when he challenged him.

However, Mayweather who enjoys an unbeaten streak of 50-0 said the fight will take place inside a boxing ring. He mentioned that not many other fighters have achieved what he has.

“I don’t know no other fighter that has done the numbers I have done. I don’t know any fighters that have made the money I have made, so he called me out — come into my world, make it happen,” he said.

It is unlikely that the fight will take place soon as the Nevada Athletic Commission is investigating the post-fight melee involving Nurmagomedov.

The Russian fighter, after beating McGregor in their UFC 229 fight, jumped out of the octagon and attacked his opponent’s camp.

The commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million paycheck for his post-fight action.

The Irish and Russian are both likely to receive bans, according to reports.