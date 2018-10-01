Finch, Marsh brothers take Australia to 207/2 against Pakistan A

Aaron Finch along with brothers Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh made half centuries as Australia were 207/2 at stumps on the second day of the practise match against Pakistan A in Dubai.

Aaron Finch was dismissed 54 runs for his side, which included seven boundaries.

Shaun and Mitchell Marsh are unbeaten at 54 and 53 runs respectively.

Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 36 runs.

Waqas Maqsood and Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed a wicket each for Pakistan A.

Pakistan, after winning the toss, made 278 with Abid Ali and Sami Aslam scoring half centuries.

Ali made 85 runs while Aslam scored 51 runs for the hosts. Saad Ali and Mohammad Rizwan contributed 36 and 26 runs with the bat respectively.

Nathan Lyon picked up eight wickets while Mitchell Starc and Jon Holland grabbed a wicket each.