Federer eases past Nishikori in Shanghai Masters

October 13, 2018

Roger Federer defeated Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the Shanghai  Masters

He will face Borna Coric who beat Australia’s Matthew Ebden 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic will take on Alexander Zverev in the second semifinal of the tournament.

Federer, who faced stiff competition from Bautista Agut and Daniil Medvedev, put Nishikori under pressure from the start as he broke the eighth seed in the first game of both sets

The Japanese recovered and forced a second-set tie break.

Federer had to catch-up in the tie break. He expressed relief after winning the game.

“I saw Kei was playing extremely aggressive, especially towards the end of the second set,” Federer said. “I knew I had to step it up too, and I was able to do it,” he said.

“So it’s a good feeling to have, no doubt about it.”

 
 
 

