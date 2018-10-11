Federer clinches ‘nervy’ Shanghai Masters win over Medvedev

October 11, 2018

Roger Federer defeated Daniil Medvedev by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a close contest in the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

He will play against Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Federer broke Medvedev’s serve in the first game but his opponent broke back. He went on to break Federer’s serve in the second set to take the match into third set.

Federer broke in the ninth game of the deciding set to win the game which went over two hours.

After his win, Federer said that he was pleased with his performance but admitted that the game was a nervous one.

Juan Martin del Potro defeated Richard Gasquet by 7-5, 7-6 (9/7). He will play against Borna Coric of Croatia next.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev beat Nikoloz Basilashvili by 7-5, 6-4 to set up a clash against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16.

 
 
 

