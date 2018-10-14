England clinch DLS win over Sri Lanka in second ODI

England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs under the duckworth-lewis method in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Saturday.

The visitors, batting first, made 278/9 in their 50 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root scored half centuries.

Morgan was the top scorer with 92 runs while Root made 71 runs for the team. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with their 28 and 26 run knock respectively.

Lasith Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he finished with the figures of 5/44 in 10 overs.

Sri Lanka were batting at 140/5 when rain interrupted. No further play took place after the match. The side had failed to reach the revised target of 172 runs from 29 overs.

Thisara Parera made 44 runs for the team. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Parera made 36 and 30 runs respectively.

Chris Woakes grabbed three wickets for England.

Eoin Morgan was named Player of the Match for his performance with the bat.

England lead the five-match ODI series 1-0. The first match was abandoned due to rain as well.