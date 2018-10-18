England beat Sri Lanka in rain-hit third ODI

Adil Rashid’s bowling performance helped England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the rain-affected third one day international in Kandy on Wednesday.

The 50-over game was reduced to 21 overs per side due to the rain.

The hosts made 150/9 in their 21 overs with Niroshan Dickwella being the top scorer with 36 runs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Dinesh Chandimal contributed 35 and 34 runs respectively. Rashid grabbed four wickets and Tim Curran picked up three wickets.

England chased down the target of 151 runs in 18.3 overs thanks to a half century by captain Eoin Morgan.

He made 58 runs from seven boundaries.

Jason Roy made 41 runs for the visitors while Ben Stokes scored 35 runs for the team.

Amila Aponso grabbed two wickets for Sri Lanka. Rashid was named Player of the Match for his performance.

England lead the five-match series 2-0. The first game was washed out due to rain. The visitors won the second game by 31 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.