England beat Sri Lanka in fourth ODI to clinch series

October 21, 2018

England clinched the one-day series against Sri Lanka by winning the fourth game of the series by 18 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis method in Pallekele on Saturday.

England have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts scored 273/7 in their 50 overs with Dasun Shanaka and Niroshan Dickwella scoring half centuries.

Shanaka made 66 runs while Dickwella played an innings of 52 runs.

Moeen Ali took two wickets for England.

England, chasing a target of 274 in their 50 overs, were 132/2 in 27 overs when rain stopped played. They were 18 runs ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis system and were declared winners.

Akila Dananjaya grabbed the two wickets for the home side.

The series has been affected by monsoons. The first game was washed out due to rain.

The English side won the second ODI by 31 runs under the D/L method. They extended their lead to 2-0 by winning the rain-affected third game by seven wickets.  

 
 
 

