England, Australia reject Al Jazeera’s cricket corruption claims

The cricket boards of England and Australia have refuted fresh corruption allegations leveled against them by news channel Al Jazeera.

“Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game, and to suggest anything otherwise is unsubstantiated and incorrect,” Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Monday.

“We have full confidence in our players in also protecting the game,” he added.

The England Cricket Board stated that there were no credibility in the allegations.

“Whilst the limited information we have been given by Al Jazeera is poorly prepared and lacks clarity and corroboration, it has been properly assessed,” ECB stated.

“An analysis of this by the ECB integrity team has cast no doubt on the integrity or behaviour of any England player, current or former,” it added.

Alex Marshall, head of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said that the governing body was dedicated to upholding integrity in cricket.

“As you would expect we will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully,” Marshall said.

Al Jazeera alleged that English players cheated in seven games between 2011 and 2012. It also claimed Australian players were also similarly involved in fixing five games during the same period.

Pakistani players cheated in three matches and players from other, unidentified, teams cheated in one match, according to the news organisation.