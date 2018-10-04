Embattled Ronaldo given federation president’s backing

October 4, 2018

Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the backing of the Portuguese football federation president as he fights accusations of rape.

Real Madrid and Portugal star Ronaldo on Wednesday firmly denied claims by a former American model that he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

And FPF president Fernando Gomes spoke up on Wednesday to offer his support to the embattled 33-year-old.

“I believe what he said… because I’ve known Ronaldo for many years and I can attest to his good character,” Gomes said.

Gomes added that he stands in “total solidarity with Cristiano Ronaldo at a moment in which his reputation under question”.

Ronaldo was left out of the national team announced on Thursday for upcoming international matches, although his absence is not believed to be linked to the allegations that threaten the reputation of the five-time world player of the year.

Ronaldo on Wednesday issued a statement to vehemently deny allegations by former model Kathryn Mayorga, who claims Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he tweeted in Portuguese and English.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” said the 33-year-old Juventus forward.

“My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations,” he added on his Twitter feed @Cristiano, which has nearly 75 million followers.

Ronaldo’s denial came as lawyers for his accuser said they had obtained damning correspondence between the footballer and his legal team.

 
 
 

See Also

Ronaldo calls rape accusation against him as ‘fake news’

October 2, 2018 5:27 pm

Serie A: Ronaldo helps Juventus stretch perfect start with Napoli win

September 30, 2018 12:21 pm

Barcelona stay top after Real, Atletico share derby spoils

September 30, 2018 11:36 am

Ronaldo’s lawyers threaten to sue German magazine for publishing rape accusations

September 29, 2018 2:51 pm

Barcelona, Real Madrid face defeat in La Liga fixtures

September 27, 2018 10:17 am

Ronaldo turns to Juventus challenge after FIFA best player snub

September 25, 2018 10:02 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.