Ehsan Mani to attend ICC meeting on Twenty20 leagues

October 12, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani will attend the board meeting of the International Cricket Council in Singapore next week.

Several decisions on Twenty20 leagues across the world are likely to be taken at the meeting, which is scheduled from October 16 to 20. The ICC’s governing body will discuss ways to tighten up how various Twenty20 and T10 leagues are sanctioned in the future, a top official said Wednesday.

Since the inception of the lucrative Indian Premier League, many ICC member countries have launched their own leagues in what is seen by some as a threat to five-day Test cricket and international cricket fixtures.

“One of the things we will be talking about in our meeting is around regulations and sanctioning of events and also the release of players [for leagues],” ICC General Manager for Cricket Geoff Allardice told media.

This will be Mani’s first ICC board meeting since he took charge as the board’s chief.

He will also meet different chairpeople of the cricketing boards in Singapore.

 
 
 

