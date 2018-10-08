Dubai test: Siddle provides breakthrough but Pakistan still dominate

October 8, 2018

Pakistan went for lunch at 329/4 on on Monday, the second day of the first test against Australia in Dubai.

Pakistan began day two at 255/3 with Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas on the crease.

Peter Siddle provided the breakthrough for Australia as he clean bowled Mohammad Abbas for one run.

Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail then went on to score a partnership of 69 runs on the fifth wicket.

Sohail and Shafiq are unbeaten at 46 and 43 runs respectively.

Pakistani batsmen dominated the proceedings on day one with Mohammad Hafeez scoring 124 runs while Imam-ul-Haq made 76 runs.

The second and final test will be played on October 16 in Abu Dhabi.

 
 

