Dubai Test: Finch, Khawaja dominate Pakistan with half centuries

October 9, 2018

Photo Courtesy: International Cricket Council/Twitter

Debutante Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja scored half-centuries as Australia were 137/0 at lunch on the third day of the Dubai Test on Tuesday.

The Kangaroos began the third day at 30/0 with Khawaja and Finch batting at 17 and 13 runs, respectively.

Finch reached his 50 from 95 balls, after scoring five boundaries and a six. Khawaja hit four boundaries to score his half century in 110 deliveries.

Khawaja and Finch are batting at 68 and 59, respectively.

Australia trail by 345 runs with 10 wickets in their first innings.

Pakistan, electing to bat, were dismissed for 482 in the first innings of the first Test against Australia on Monday.

Mohammad Hafeez, who returned to the Test side after two years, was the top scorer with 126 runs. Haris Sohail scored 110 runs, and Asad Shafiq chipped in with his 80-run knock. Imam-ul-Haq scored 76 runs.

Peter Siddle took three wickets for Australia and Nathan Lyon grabbed two wickets. Mitchell Starc, Jon Holland and Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket each.

 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Mohammad Asif laments ‘double standards’ of selectors

October 9, 2018 10:16 am

No immediate decision on Kohli’s request to allow wives on tours

October 9, 2018 9:33 am

Dubai Test: Australia 30/0 at stumps in reply to Pakistan’s 482

October 8, 2018 7:00 pm

Dubai Test: Australia dismiss Pakistan for 482 in first innings

October 8, 2018 6:25 pm

Dubai test: Siddle provides breakthrough but Pakistan still dominate

October 8, 2018 2:41 pm

Paktia, Nangarhar clinch victories in Afghanistan Premier League 2018

October 8, 2018 1:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.