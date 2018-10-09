Dubai Test: Finch, Khawaja dominate Pakistan with half centuries

Debutante Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja scored half-centuries as Australia were 137/0 at lunch on the third day of the Dubai Test on Tuesday.

The Kangaroos began the third day at 30/0 with Khawaja and Finch batting at 17 and 13 runs, respectively.

Finch reached his 50 from 95 balls, after scoring five boundaries and a six. Khawaja hit four boundaries to score his half century in 110 deliveries.

Khawaja and Finch are batting at 68 and 59, respectively.

Australia trail by 345 runs with 10 wickets in their first innings.

Pakistan, electing to bat, were dismissed for 482 in the first innings of the first Test against Australia on Monday.

Mohammad Hafeez, who returned to the Test side after two years, was the top scorer with 126 runs. Haris Sohail scored 110 runs, and Asad Shafiq chipped in with his 80-run knock. Imam-ul-Haq scored 76 runs.

Peter Siddle took three wickets for Australia and Nathan Lyon grabbed two wickets. Mitchell Starc, Jon Holland and Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket each.