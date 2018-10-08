Dubai Test: Australia dismiss Pakistan for 482 in first innings

Pakistan were dismissed for 482 in the first innings of the first Test against Australia on Monday.

The match is being played in Dubai. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat.

Mohammad Hafeez, who returned to the Test side after two years, was the top scorer with 126 runs.

Haris Sohail scored 110 runs, and Asad Shafiq chipped in with his 80-run knock. Imam-ul-Haq scored 76 runs.

Peter Siddle took three wickets for Australia and Nathan Lyon grabbed two wickets.

Mitchell Starc, Jon Holland and Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket each.