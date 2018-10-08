Dubai Test: Australia 30/0 at stumps in reply to Pakistan’s 482

Australia, replying to Pakistan’s first innings total of 482, finished the second day of the first Test on 30-0 in Dubai on Monday.

Openers Usman Khawaja (17) and Aaron Finch (13) safely negotiated the final 13 overs as Australia still trail Pakistan by 452 runs with all ten wickets intact.

Mohammad Hafeez, who returned to the Test side after two years, was the top scorer with 126 runs.

Haris Sohail scored 110 runs and Asad Shafiq chipped in with his 80-run knock. Imam-ul-Haq scored 76 runs.

Peter Siddle took three wickets for Australia and Nathan Lyon grabbed two wickets. Mitchell Starc, Jon Holland and Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket each.