Dubai Test: Australia 289/5 in chase of 462 against Pakistan

October 11, 2018

Photo Courtesy: International Cricket Council/Twitter

Australia went for tea at 289/5 on the fifth day of the Dubai Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine are not out at 122 and 18 runs respectively. Khawaja scored his century from 100 off 224 balls which included 12 boundaries.

The Kangaroos were 215/3 at lunch with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head at the crease.

Travis Head was trapped leg-before from the bowling of Mohammad Hafeez after contributing 72 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, after scoring 13 runs, was dismissed in a similar fashion by Yasir Shah.

Australia require 173 runs to win from 31 overs with five wickets in hand.

 
 
 

