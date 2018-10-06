Du Plessis returns as Zimbabwe bat in final ODI

October 6, 2018

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis returned as captain for South Africa. He was originally ruled out of the series because of a shoulder injury suffered in Sri Lanka in August but travelled and trained with the team when they won the first two matches of the series under the captaincy of JP Duminy.

“The shoulder is as good as it can be,” he said. “I’m tired of sitting on the side.”

Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza said the pitch looked better than those for the previous matches, both of which were criticised for their uneven bounce. “We hope to put some runs on the board,” he said.

“It looks a good one-day wicket,” said Du Plessis. “It has been pretty easy for the bowlers so far. Today they will probably need a little more skill.”

South Africa made three changes. Du Plessis, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for Dean Elgar, Christiaan Jonker and Lungi Ngidi.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket keeper), Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor (wicket keeper), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chatara.

 
 
 

