Dovizioso bags top position in Japanese MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati took the pole position in the Japanese MotoGP on Saturday.

He posted the fastest lap as he completed the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in 1:44.590 minutes.

Yamaha’s Johann Zarco qualified at second place after completing the track in 1:44.658 minutes. Dovizioso’ Ducati team mate Jack Miller secured third position with a qualifying time of 1:44.727.

Related: Marquez wins inaugural Thailand MotoGP thriller

Dozvizioso’s performance at Japan’s qualifying session kept his title hopes alive.

“We did what we expected to do,” said Dovizioso. “We were able to improve this afternoon and make a really good lap time.

“But Marc has a really good pace for the race and he’s well placed too, so it will be a hard battle.”

Related: Dovizioso beats Marquez for third win of season at San Marino MotoGP

Marquez tops the standing with 271 points.

Dovizioso is at second place with 194 points followed by Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi at third place with 172 points.