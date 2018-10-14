Djokovic defeats Coric to clinch Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic defeated Borna Coric to win fourth consecutive Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

He picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

This was Djokovic’s 18th straight ATP win. He is set to replace Roger Federer as the world No.2 on Monday.

Djokovic faced little to no resistance in the first set as he dropped just four points on his serve.

Coric managed to recover as he was 3-0 down in the second set. He earned a break point at 3-2 before saving three championship points to break Djokovic and make it 5-4.

The Wimbledon champion won his 26th straight set to clinch his fourth title of 2018.