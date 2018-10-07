Difficult for Pakistan to win series case against India: Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has said that it will be difficult for Pakistan to win the series dispute case against India.

“India had mentioned the clause of government permission when it signed the agreement with Pakistan,” he said on Tuesday. He demanded inquiries into the board’s matters during Najam Sethi’s tenure.

“The PCB suffered heavy financial losses due to Sethi’s wrong policies,” he said. “Investigation should also take place against the former PCB chief into the affairs of T10 league,” he added.

Ashraf said that nothing in the cricket board has changed except for its chairperson. He said, “the appointment of a chief executive may lead to differences over authority in the cricket board.”

He urged the cricket board to improve the domestic structure to team’s performance is to improve.