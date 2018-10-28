Denly stars as England beat Sri Lanka in only T20

England defeated Sri Lanka by 30 runs in their one-off Twenty20 International in Colombo on Saturday.

The visitors, who chose to bat first, amassed 187/8 in their 20 overs as opener Jason Roy scorhalf-centuryntury.

He contributed 69 runs with the bat after hitting four boundaries and six maximums.

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes made 27 and 26 runs, respectively, for the team. Joe Denly chipped in with his 20-run knock.

Lasith Malinga and Amila Aponso picked up two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

The hosts were dismissed for 157 runs despite heroics from skipper Thisara Parera.

He scored 57 runs from 31 balls with a boundary and six sixes to his name. Dinesh Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis made 26 and 24 runs for the team.

Joe Denly picked up four wicket, while Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets.

Joe Denly was named Player of the Match.