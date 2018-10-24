Cricketers praise Sana Mir for becoming top ODI bowler

Former Pakistani captain Sana Mir was congratulated by national and international cricketers for becoming the top one-day bowler.

Sana Mir jumped to the top of the bowling rating for women following her impressive seven wickets in the three matches of the ICC Women’s Championship against Australia.

The cricketers took to social media to congratulate Mir on her achievement.

New number one! 🙌@mir_sana05 is the first Pakistan player to top the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, becoming the top ranked bowler! 🇵🇰 ➡️ https://t.co/CDqXzot8zi… pic.twitter.com/I5btKHDX9Z — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2018

Congratulations @mir_sana05 on reaching the top of #ICCrankings. May you get many more successes. More power to you! 🏏 @ICC pic.twitter.com/C3LWbIP4n1 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) October 24, 2018

Congratulations (again 😜) @mir_sana05 on being named @ICC No 1 bowler for ODIs. Love the ranking system as it highlights individuals who are performing at the highest level. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #offiesclub pic.twitter.com/eLHrcrZ6Yn — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 23, 2018

Congrats @mir_sana05, well deserved. May your every success inspire the generation to dream bigger, and may your parents be proud of you, Ameen 🙏🏼 #1 #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/N5GKPMiT3O — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 23, 2018

Congrates miru.. Keep shining 😊 — Asmavia Iqbal (@AsmaviaIqbal16) October 23, 2018

Congratulations @mir_sana05 on a Great achievement – surely making the nation and world of sport very proud. All the best. https://t.co/Pw8ulxj6iF — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) October 23, 2018

Congratulations @mir_sana05 well deserved by a worthy adversary and true competitor. Not only are you a fantastic player but you are also a graceful and strong role model for women in Pakistan and across the world. #classact #inspirationalwoman pic.twitter.com/zdx9RtJ2f1 — Cecelia Joyce (@CeceliaJoyce44) October 23, 2018

Congratulations @mir_sana05 a true role model for the sport. A testimony to your hard work, dedication and bravery. #no1 https://t.co/s0gSKOWmJc — Holly Colvin (@hollycolvin10) October 23, 2018

Congratulations @mir_sana05 for getting to no1 in icc women’s odi bowling rankings. 👏👏👏 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 23, 2018

Well done @mir_sana05 to get the honour for Pakistan to become NO1 bowler in women’s icc ODI ranking , stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 23, 2018

Sana Mir bossing the ODI rankings 🤗. Congratulations @mir_sana05 on being the number 1 ODI bowler 💚.#onwardsandupwards pic.twitter.com/FXzIiRR915 — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) October 23, 2018

In April, she made it to the top five in one-day bowling rankings.