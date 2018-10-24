Cricketers praise Sana Mir for becoming top ODI bowler

October 24, 2018

Former Pakistani captain Sana Mir was congratulated by national and international cricketers for becoming the top one-day bowler.

Sana Mir jumped to the top of the bowling rating for women following her impressive seven wickets in the three matches of the ICC Women’s Championship against Australia.

The cricketers took to social media to congratulate Mir on her achievement.

In April, she made it to the top five in one-day bowling rankings.

 
 
 

