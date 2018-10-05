Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Islamabad

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy reached Islamabad on Friday as part of its world tour.

The trophy was taken to Beaconhouse School where students took selfies with it. It will be exhibited in the capital till Saturday.

The #CWCTrophyTour starts in Islamabad and we are here at @BSSWorldwide Margalla Campus with the shining trophy and students are overjoyed! pic.twitter.com/B97KSgdJ7o — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2018

Not a single cricketer was present at the trophy exhibition ceremony, which disappointed students.

The world cup trophy journey began from Dubai on Monday, August 27.

“Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on 14 July, 2019,” said the ICC.

It will travel to Oman, the USA, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales.

The tournament will kick off on May 30, 2019 when hosts England will take on South Africa at The Oval.

Pakistan will begin its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 bid against the West Indies in Nottingham on May 31. The green shirts will take on England on June 3 in Nottingham and will take on Sri Lanka on June 7 in Bristol.

Pakistan will play defending champions Australia in Taunton on June 12.

Arch rivals Pakistan and India will play in Manchester on June 16, while Pakistan’s fixture against South Africa will take place on June 23 and the match against New Zealand will be played in Birmingham on June 26.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in Leeds on June 29 and Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5.