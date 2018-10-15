Cricket fan runs onto the field and tries to steal a kiss from Virat Kohli

A cricket fan ran out onto a cricket field in Hyderabad to take a selfie with Virat Kohli during the first day of the second Test match against the West Indies.

Security officials managed to stop him before he could kiss the Indian captain on the cheek. They took him off the field as the crowd cheered and clapped.

The umpires, seeing that Kohli was upset, called for drink break.

This is the second incident involving the Indian cricketer and selfie-taking fans. He was surrounded during the first Test in Rajkot last week as well.

A fan had touched his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League fixture earlier this year.