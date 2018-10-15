Coric beats Federer to reach Shanghai Masters final

Borna Coric pulled off a shocking straight sets victory over Roger Federer in the semifinal of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, AFP reported.

He won the match by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

He will take on Novak Djovic, who hammered Alexander Zverev, in Sunday’s final.

Federer made a slow start against Coric after getting broken in the first game. He also lost his serve at the start of the second set.

Federer won the Australian Open at the start of this year but has had a rockey season by his standards.

He was eliminated in the Round of 16 in this year’s US Open by Australia’s John Millman. He could only reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

This was Coric’s second victory over Federer in his professional career. He beat the 20-time Grand Slam Champion at Halle this year as well.