Champions League: Juventus to play United as Ronaldo prepares for an ’emotional return’

October 23, 2018

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be making an emotional return to Old Trafford as his side will take on Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

It will be his first trip to Old Trafford since 2013 when he helped Real Madrid progress to the quarter-finals at United’s expense.

“Emotional? I can remember what it was like when I was at Manchester,” the Portuguese told a news conference on Monday. “I won lots of trophies here. I remember the support as well, the support was fantastic.”

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups and a Champions League title during his six years with the Manchester United.

He expects the hosts to come up with a tough game despite their recent struggles.

The English club is at 10th place in the Premier League after a sluggish start to the season. They are at the second place the Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

“It will be a difficult game. Manchester has a good team, they play at home. It will be tough for us, but we have our weapons,” he said.

 
 
 

