Cannot write Pakistan, India off in the World Cup: Alex Hales

England’s Alex Hales has said that Pakistan and India cannot be written off for the World Cup 2019, Crictracker has reported.

“We cannot write off the likes of India and Pakistan, with the latter winning the Champions Trophy last year,” he said in an interview.

The English batsman added that no side “can be taken lightly” in the next year’s World Cup. “You cannot write off any team in the world who are coming to get us.”

Hales predicted that the two Asian teams will give his side a tough competition in the mega event next year.

Pakistan defeated England in the semifinals of last year’s Champions Trophy and went on to beat India in the final.

The Three Lions will be looking forward to not repeat the mistakes which they did in the previous two World Cups.

They suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland and Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup.

They were eliminated in the group stages of the 2015 World Cup after losing to Bangladesh.