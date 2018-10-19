Calf strain rules out Martin Guptill from UAE tour

October 19, 2018

Batsman Martin Guptill will not be a part of New Zealand’s squad that will tour the United Arab Emirates next month.

He has been ruled out of the tour due to a left calf strain which he suffered during the ongoing Plunket Shield tournament. He will require at least four weeks to recover from the injury.

“Unfortunately for Martin it will take him some time to get over this injury and, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it,” selector Gavin Larsen said. “Gary Stead and I will work through the possible replacement options,” he said.

“We now have three spots to fill in the T20 and one-day squads.”

The Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand kicks off in Abu Dhabi on October 31.

New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan features three T20Is, three ODIs. There is a slight chance that Guptill might return for the Test series will begin on November 16.

 
 
 

