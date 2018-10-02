Brazilian female surfer rides 68-foot wave, smashes world record

Brazil’s Maya Gabeira cemented her place in the Guinness Book of World Records after riding the biggest wave in the female division.

She set a new largest wave surfed (unlimited) – female record after riding a 68-foot wave in Nazare, Portugal.

Congratulations @MayaGabeira for making history as the @GWR Women’s XXL Biggest Wave World Record holder. Video by Nuno Dias | #CatchThisWave pic.twitter.com/eJromAjMib — World Surf League (@wsl) October 1, 2018

The job was not easy for the Brazilian surfer as she had a near-death experience in 2013 when she was knocked out and nearly drowned at the same location.

Gabeira said that she felt as if achieving the landmark was far from her grasp.

“It took a lot of work to have a season like last year, to be 100% again, and to complete it with a Guinness World Records title is quite special,” she said.

Sophie Goldschmidt, the chief executive of World Surfing League, congratulated Gabeira on her achievement.

“Maya exemplifies the courage, commitment, and progression of female athletes around the world and we are so proud to celebrate her today as the new Guinness World Records title holder for the Largest wave surfed unlimited (female).”

Rodrigo Koxa of Brazil holds the record largest wave surfed (unlimited) – male after he successfully rode an 80-foot wave in 2017.