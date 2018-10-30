Bismah Maroof returns to Pakistan squad, Javeria Khan to lead team in World T20

Former women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof returned to the World T20 after her injury, but Javeria Khan will stay on as skipper.

Khan took over in Maroof’s absence but has retained the captaincy for the mega event. The squad was announced on Monday.

The decision was taken to reduce Maroof’s workload so that she can recover from her injury. The PCB has indicated that she might take up the role later.

Maroof underwent a sinus surgery in August. She was made the captain after Sana Mir stepped down in 2017.

Maroof has 18 international half-centuries to her name.

Javeria Khan led the team in the series against Bangladesh and Australia. Pakistan lost the sole ODI but clinched the T20 series against Bangladesh. The team, however, was whitewashed by Australia in both the T20I and ODI series.

Squad: Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Nawaz.