Bilal Asif debuts as Pakistan bat against Australia in first Test

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Australia at Dubai stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan included off-spinner Bilal Asif for his first Test at the age of 33, backing up leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Australia handed Test caps to Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in a side containing two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Jon Holland.

The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc